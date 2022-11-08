Fieldcraft Hostile: Self Protection

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Lalancette applies a rear naked choke to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bradley Boots while at a self-protection class during Fieldcraft Hostile at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Aug. 11, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

