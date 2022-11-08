Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fieldcraft Hostile: Self Protection [Image 2 of 2]

    Fieldcraft Hostile: Self Protection

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Daniel Lalancette applies a rear naked choke to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bradley Boots while at a self-protection class during Fieldcraft Hostile at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on Aug. 11, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mitchell Corley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 15:40
    Photo ID: 7575238
    VIRIN: 220811-F-MO425-0886-A
    Resolution: 5968x3960
    Size: 14.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fieldcraft Hostile: Self Protection [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fieldcraft Hostile: Self Protection
    Fieldcraft Hostile: Self Protection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AMC
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Training
    421 CTS
    Expeditionary Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT