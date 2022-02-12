Lt. Col. Jay Bao addresses Headquarters Battalion Soldiers during the “People First” session of the Leader Professional Development program Dec. 9, 2022, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. (Photo by Rachel Everett, JBM-HH Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 13:01
|Photo ID:
|7574952
|VIRIN:
|221202-A-BA927-711
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|13.33 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Jay Bao addresses Headquarters Battalion Soldiers [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army priorities fuel JBM-HH Headquarters Battalion Leader Professional Development program
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT