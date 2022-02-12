Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col. Jay Bao addresses Headquarters Battalion Soldiers [Image 1 of 3]

    Lt. Col. Jay Bao addresses Headquarters Battalion Soldiers

    FORT MYER, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Photo by Rachel Everett 

    Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall

    Lt. Col. Jay Bao addresses Headquarters Battalion Soldiers during the “People First” session of the Leader Professional Development program Dec. 9, 2022, at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall. (Photo by Rachel Everett, JBM-HH Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 13:01
    Photo ID: 7574952
    VIRIN: 221202-A-BA927-711
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.33 MB
    Location: FORT MYER, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col. Jay Bao addresses Headquarters Battalion Soldiers [Image 3 of 3], by Rachel Everett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col. Jay Bao addresses Headquarters Battalion Soldiers
    Panelists engage in discussion with Soldiers in the Headquarters Battalion
    Soldiers from the Headquarters Battalion at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall candidly discuss issues they and their fellow Soldiers face

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army priorities fuel JBM-HH Headquarters Battalion Leader Professional Development program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #JBMHH #Army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT