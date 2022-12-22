Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy [Image 7 of 8]

    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy

    SYRIA

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    An Asayish training academy student listens to instructions during a culminating exercise from a Coalition Detention Capabilities Assessment Team leader in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 22, 2022. The Coalition DCAT members partner with Syrian Internal Security Forces to help equip Asayish with skills needed to secure the region against ISIS. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 12:53
    Location: SY
