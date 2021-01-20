Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, a Tuskegee Airman and Air Force legend, passed away at his residence in Bethesda, Md., Jan. 16, 2022. He was 102 years old. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 10:34
|Photo ID:
|7574693
|VIRIN:
|210120-F-RU464-0905
|Resolution:
|2400x1305
|Size:
|364.24 KB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tuskegee Airman, Air Force legend passes away at 102, by SSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT