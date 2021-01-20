Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tuskegee Airman, Air Force legend passes away at 102

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, a Tuskegee Airman and Air Force legend, passed away at his residence in Bethesda, Md., Jan. 16, 2022. He was 102 years old. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs)

