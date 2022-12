Bunker Hill Bridge Watch

221228-N-YV347-1041 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 28, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Zyhon Barba, from Riverside, Calif., signals with a whistle before making an announcement on the bridge of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). Bunker Hill, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy ‘s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

