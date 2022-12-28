Air Force medical officer's quick thinking saves life

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anne Staley is the officer in charge of the Military Training Network, a division of the Defense Health Agency Education and Training Directorate. Staley’s quick thinking and experience as a trauma nurse helped save the life of a car crash victim on Sep. 7, 2022. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

