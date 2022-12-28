Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force medical officer's quick thinking saves life [Image 1 of 3]

    Air Force medical officer's quick thinking saves life

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anne Staley is the officer in charge of the Military Training Network, a division of the Defense Health Agency Education and Training Directorate. Staley’s quick thinking and experience as a trauma nurse helped save the life of a car crash victim on Sep. 7, 2022. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

