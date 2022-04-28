Coastie the Boat

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members Patty Kuhn, Craig McDonald, and Gerald Hottinger escort Coastie the Safety Boat during a visit to the Coast Guard Headquarters Child Development Center in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2022. Coastie is a remote-controlled animated robotic cartoon character with navigation and searchlights, a rotating beacon, a siren, and an air horn, and the vessel talks, plays music, and interacts with instructors and children during boating safety presentations geared toward young children. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Christiana Brunstetter)

