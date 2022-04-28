Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coastie the Boat [Image 1 of 2]

    Coastie the Boat

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members Patty Kuhn, Craig McDonald, and Gerald Hottinger escort Coastie the Safety Boat during a visit to the Coast Guard Headquarters Child Development Center in Washington, D.C., April 28, 2022. Coastie is a remote-controlled animated robotic cartoon character with navigation and searchlights, a rotating beacon, a siren, and an air horn, and the vessel talks, plays music, and interacts with instructors and children during boating safety presentations geared toward young children. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Christiana Brunstetter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 14:08
    Photo ID: 7573920
    VIRIN: 220428-G-G0100-1001
    Resolution: 2594x3787
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coastie the Safety Boat
    USCG Auxiliary

