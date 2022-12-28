Flight Operations at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

Airman 1st Class Randall Caughell, a crew chief with the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, marshals in an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from flight operations Dec. 28, 2022. Airmen of the 127th AMXS are tasked to perform detailed post-flight checks upon recovery to make sure this complex jet remains air ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Kujawa)
|12.28.2022
|12.28.2022 13:41
|7573887
|221228-Z-EZ686-1005
|1800x1200
|2.01 MB
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|1
|0
