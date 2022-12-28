Flight Operations at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

Airman 1st Class Randall Caughell, a crew chief with the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, marshals in an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from flight operations Dec. 28, 2022. Airmen of the 127th AMXS are tasked to perform detailed post-flight checks upon recovery to make sure this complex jet remains air ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Kujawa)

