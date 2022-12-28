Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Operations at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

    Flight Operations at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by David Kujawa 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Randall Caughell, a crew chief with the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, marshals in an A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from flight operations Dec. 28, 2022. Airmen of the 127th AMXS are tasked to perform detailed post-flight checks upon recovery to make sure this complex jet remains air ready. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Kujawa)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:41
    Photo ID: 7573887
    VIRIN: 221228-Z-EZ686-1005
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 2.01 MB
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Operations at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, by David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    127th Wing
    107th Fighter Squadron
    127th AMXS
    SANGB
    Team Selfridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT