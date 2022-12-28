Frank Sardina, a barber with Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, gives a recruit a haircut at MCRD San Diego Dec. 28, 2022. Recruits receive haircuts weekly during their time at MCRD San Diego in order to maintain a uniform appearance and promote good hygiene throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:25 Photo ID: 7573882 VIRIN: 221228-M-YD788-1039 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.6 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Haircuts [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Elliott Flood-Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.