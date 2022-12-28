India Company Haircuts

Frank Sardina, a barber with Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, gives a recruit a haircut at MCRD San Diego Dec. 28, 2022. Recruits receive haircuts weekly during their time at MCRD San Diego in order to maintain a uniform appearance and promote good hygiene throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)
