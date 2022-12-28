Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Haircuts [Image 9 of 9]

    India Company Haircuts

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Elliott Flood-Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Frank Sardina, a barber with Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, gives a recruit a haircut at MCRD San Diego Dec. 28, 2022. Recruits receive haircuts weekly during their time at MCRD San Diego in order to maintain a uniform appearance and promote good hygiene throughout recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Elliott A. Flood-Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 13:25
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
