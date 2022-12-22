U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sergio Garcia, a defender assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, scans identification cards at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 22, 2022. Defenders assigned to the 6th SFS support the installation 24/7 to ensure the safety of more than 19,000 Department of Defense personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Foster)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 10:49 Photo ID: 7573754 VIRIN: 221222-F-IA158-1004 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 36.33 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th ARW leadership supports their defenders [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.