    CASEVAC exercise conducted in HOA [Image 2 of 2]

    CASEVAC exercise conducted in HOA

    DJIBOUTI

    12.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A HH-60W combat rescue helicopter follows behind its wingman in support of a casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) exercise at an undisclosed Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility, Dec 8, 2022. This is the HH-60W’s first deployment to eastern Africa and used in support of exercises such as CASEVACs. These exercises are an important part of U.S AFRICOM mission in coordinating efforts between coalition and joint forces in eastern Africa, and enhancing the Combatant Command’s Warfighter Recovery Network. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2022
    VIRIN: 221208-F-FJ284-100
    TAGS

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

