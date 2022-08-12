CASEVAC exercise conducted in HOA

A HH-60W combat rescue helicopter follows behind its wingman in support of a casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) exercise at an undisclosed Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa area of responsibility, Dec 8, 2022. This is the HH-60W’s first deployment to eastern Africa and used in support of exercises such as CASEVACs. These exercises are an important part of U.S AFRICOM mission in coordinating efforts between coalition and joint forces in eastern Africa, and enhancing the Combatant Command’s Warfighter Recovery Network. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns)

