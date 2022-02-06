Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Physical Training with 1st Signal Brigade Command Teams [Image 3 of 4]

    Physical Training with 1st Signal Brigade Command Teams

    PYEONGTAEK, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    06.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada 

    1st Signal Brigade

    Army Brig. Gen. Jan Norris commander of the 311th Signal Command (Theater) joined senior leaders from the 1st Signal Brigade in a circuit competition for physical fitness training at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Estrada/1SB PAO)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 19:27
    Photo ID: 7573358
    VIRIN: 220602-A-EV716-166
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 26, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical Training with 1st Signal Brigade Command Teams [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alex Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Physical Training with 1st Signal Brigade Command Teams
    Physical Training with 1st Signal Brigade Command Teams
    Physical Training with 1st Signal Brigade Command Teams
    Physical Training with 1st Signal Brigade Command Teams

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th army
    1st signal brigade
    signal brigade
    1tsb
    1 signal brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT