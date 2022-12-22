Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 143 people to Cuba [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard repatriates 143 people to Cuba

    BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    An interdicted illegal migrant voyage near Boca Raton, Florida, Dec. 22, 2022. The people were repatriated to Cuba on Dec. 27, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Location: BOCA RATON, FL, US 
    USCG
    Migration
    Sector Miami
    District Seven
    OVS

