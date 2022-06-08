Land and Maritime Resolution Specialist renders National Anthem at state women veterans conference

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin (center) sings the National Anthem at the biennial Ohio Women Veterans Conference held August 6 at the Ohio Union on the campus of The Ohio State University. Also on stage (from left) Defense Finance and Accounting Service Columbus associate and Chair of the Ohio Women Veterans Advisory Committee Angela Beltz, Montgomery County Veterans Services Executive Director Kimberly Frisco who also served as the event’s Mistress of Ceremonies, Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services Deborah Ashenhurst. The Grove City High School Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps served as the Color Guard for the event.

