Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Land and Maritime Resolution Specialist renders National Anthem at state women veterans conference [Image 1 of 2]

    Land and Maritime Resolution Specialist renders National Anthem at state women veterans conference

    UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin (center) sings the National Anthem at the biennial Ohio Women Veterans Conference held August 6 at the Ohio Union on the campus of The Ohio State University. Also on stage (from left) Defense Finance and Accounting Service Columbus associate and Chair of the Ohio Women Veterans Advisory Committee Angela Beltz, Montgomery County Veterans Services Executive Director Kimberly Frisco who also served as the event’s Mistress of Ceremonies, Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Director of the Ohio Department of Veterans Services Deborah Ashenhurst. The Grove City High School Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps served as the Color Guard for the event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 13:31
    Photo ID: 7573045
    VIRIN: 220806-D-D0441-0689
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Land and Maritime Resolution Specialist renders National Anthem at state women veterans conference [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Land and Maritime Resolution Specialist renders National Anthem at state women veterans conference
    Land and Maritime Resolution Specialist renders National Anthem at state women veterans conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Anthem
    Ohio Women Veterans Conference
    Lisa Griffin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT