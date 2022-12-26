221226-N-NO146-1004 (Dec 26, 2022) Lt.j.g. Michael Zavrotny, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrial) 3rd Class Samuel Blackwell, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class David Delgado, and Operations Specialist Seaman Luis Curiellomelli stand watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) while transiting the Red Sea, Dec. 26. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Rebecca Speer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.26.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7572641 VIRIN: 221226-N-NO146-1004 Resolution: 1431x1073 Size: 570.06 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Truxtun transits the Red Sea [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.