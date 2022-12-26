USS Truxtun transits the Red Sea

221226-N-NO146-1004 (Dec 26, 2022) Lt.j.g. Michael Zavrotny, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrial) 3rd Class Samuel Blackwell, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class David Delgado, and Operations Specialist Seaman Luis Curiellomelli stand watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) while transiting the Red Sea, Dec. 26. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Rebecca Speer)
