    USS Truxtun transits the Red Sea [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Truxtun transits the Red Sea

    RED SEA

    12.26.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    221226-N-NO146-1004 (Dec 26, 2022) Lt.j.g. Michael Zavrotny, Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrial) 3rd Class Samuel Blackwell, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class David Delgado, and Operations Specialist Seaman Luis Curiellomelli stand watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) while transiting the Red Sea, Dec. 26. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Rebecca Speer)

    Date Taken: 12.26.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 08:22
    Location: RED SEA
    CENTCOM
    5th Fleet
    USS Truxtun
    DDG 103
    C5F

