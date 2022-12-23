Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Truxtun visits Aqaba, Jordan [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Truxtun visits Aqaba, Jordan

    GULF OF AQABA

    12.23.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    221223-N-NO146-1008 AQABA, Jordan (Dec. 23, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) prepares to enter the port in Aqaba, Jordan, Dec. 23. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Helena Blaisdell-Black)

