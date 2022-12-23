USS Truxtun visits Aqaba, Jordan

221223-N-NO146-1008 AQABA, Jordan (Dec. 23, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) prepares to enter the port in Aqaba, Jordan, Dec. 23. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Helena Blaisdell-Black)

