    Decatur Flight Quarters [Image 1 of 3]

    Decatur Flight Quarters

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    221225-N-SN516-1124 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 25, 2022) U.S. Navy Seaman Kenneth Leone, from Franklinton, N.C., prepares to chock and chain an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin' Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6 during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 18:07
    Photo ID: 7571862
    VIRIN: 221225-N-SN516-1021
    Resolution: 4575x3050
    Size: 804.88 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur Flight Quarters [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

