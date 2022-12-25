Coast Guard responds to oil spill near Corpus Christi, Texas

Boom contains an oil spill in the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi Bay, Texas, Dec. 25, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi pollution responders estimated up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil entered the water from a cracked pipeline near the Flint Hills Ingleside facility. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen McConnell)

