    Coast Guard responds to oil spill near Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3]

    Coast Guard responds to oil spill near Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Boom contains an oil spill in the La Quinta Channel in Corpus Christi Bay, Texas, Dec. 25, 2022. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi pollution responders estimated up to 3,800 gallons of light crude oil entered the water from a cracked pipeline near the Flint Hills Ingleside facility. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephen McConnell)

    Date Taken: 12.25.2022
    Date Posted: 12.25.2022 14:37
    Photo ID: 7571554
    VIRIN: 221225-G-G0108-1002
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Uscg
    oil
    Corpus Christi
    oil spill
    boom
    sheen

