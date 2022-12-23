Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce honored in dignified transfer December 23

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2022

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce of Jefferson, Tennessee, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 23, 2022. Lecce was assigned to 3rd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 21:02
    Photo ID: 7571116
    VIRIN: 221223-F-UK538-1018
    Resolution: 5274x3509
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce honored in dignified transfer December 23, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO featured photo

