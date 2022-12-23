Marine Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce honored in dignified transfer December 23

A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Staff Sgt. Samuel D. Lecce of Jefferson, Tennessee, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 23, 2022. Lecce was assigned to 3rd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
