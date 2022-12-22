Poolees with Recruiting Station Fort Worth recite the oath of enlistment at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022. The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces bowl is a salute to veterans and armed services members played annually at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Maschal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.23.2022 18:48 Photo ID: 7571083 VIRIN: 221222-M-JC323-1007 Resolution: 5670x3780 Size: 15.52 MB Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Year, Same Oath [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Hannah Hollerud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.