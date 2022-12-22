Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year, Same Oath [Image 2 of 2]

    New Year, Same Oath

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Hannah Hollerud 

    8th Marine Corps District

    Poolees with Recruiting Station Fort Worth recite the oath of enlistment at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas, Dec. 22, 2022. The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces bowl is a salute to veterans and armed services members played annually at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Tyler Maschal)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    football
    Lockheed Martin
    Baylor
    Armed Forces Bowl
    Air Force
    marines

