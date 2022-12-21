Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Spencer's (WMEC 905) crew conducts a general emergency drill at sea [Image 3 of 3]

    USCGC Spencer's (WMEC 905) crew conducts a general emergency drill at sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Damage controlmen assigned to USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905), brief the crew on props utilized during emergency drills Dec. 21, 2022. Spencer is a 270-foot, Famous-class medium endurance cutter homeported in Portsmouth, Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 15:48
    Photo ID: 7571013
    VIRIN: 221221-G-DV874-1057
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Spencer's (WMEC 905) crew conducts a general emergency drill at sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGC Spencer's (WMEC 905) crew conducts a general emergency drill at sea
    USCGC Spencer's (WMEC 905) crew conducts a general emergency drill at sea
    USCGC Spencer's (WMEC 905) crew conducts a general emergency drill at sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    McGee
    Spencer22
    USCG Spencer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT