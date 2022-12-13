Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Operations [Image 6 of 9]

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Operations

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    221213-N-MW880-1257 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 13, 2022) A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12, is hoisted into an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, Dec. 13, 2022. Navy EOD operate as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and are experts in countering explosive hazards in all environments by being able to locate, identify, render safe, recover, conduct field evaluation, and dispose of all explosive ordnance. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 12:19
    Photo ID: 7570890
    VIRIN: 221213-N-MW880-1257
    Resolution: 4970x3550
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Operations [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    EOD
    CSG10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

