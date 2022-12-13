Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12 Operations

221213-N-MW880-1257 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 13, 2022) A Sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 12, is hoisted into an MH-60S Nighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, Dec. 13, 2022. Navy EOD operate as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and are experts in countering explosive hazards in all environments by being able to locate, identify, render safe, recover, conduct field evaluation, and dispose of all explosive ordnance. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is comprised of George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron 26, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of CSG-10 and the George H.W. bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, HSC-5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Samuel Wagner)

