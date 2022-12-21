Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Santa visits Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4]

    Santa visits Travis AFB

    UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Santa waves in front of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 21, 2022. Travis AFB is one of 10 Air Mobility Command bases to support humanitarian airlift operations at home and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 12:03
    Photo ID: 7570878
    VIRIN: 221221-F-DU706-1249
    Resolution: 5906x3930
    Size: 594.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa visits Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    Holiday
    Air Force
    AMC

