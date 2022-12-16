Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HH60Gs and F15Es conduct combat training [Image 10 of 11]

    HH60Gs and F15Es conduct combat training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle crew members assigned to the 389th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron maneuver during a live-fire combat training exercise at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 16, 2022. The exercise enabled aircrew members to sharpen their combat skills within the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 04:45
    Photo ID: 7570567
    VIRIN: 221216-F-UN842-0879
    Resolution: 1895x1304
    Size: 937.23 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HH60Gs and F15Es conduct combat training [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    Live Fire
    1CTCS
    HH60G
    F-15E
    389EFS

