    Reaper at Sunset [Image 1 of 2]

    Reaper at Sunset

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.01.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Jacobs 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper sits on the runway at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.23.2022 01:59
    Photo ID: 7570448
    VIRIN: 221201-F-VM471-005
    Resolution: 2400x1601
    Size: 629.52 KB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reaper at Sunset [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Christopher Jacobs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT
    MQ-9
    Reaper
    ADAB

