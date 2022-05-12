USCG and USACE Leadership

Chicago District Commander, Col. Paul Culberson, along with Rock Island Commander, Col. Jesse Curry, briefed the USCG 9th District Commander, RADM Michael Johnston, and CMC Matthew Buckman on current projects affecting USCG missions. Also discussed were USACE capabilities, and interagency partnership ideas. Joining them was local Marine Safety Unit CDR Tim Tilghman and LCDR Aaron Garnier.

