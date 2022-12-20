Navy Band featured at major music conference

CHICAGO (Dec. 20, 2022) Commanding Officer Capt. Kenneth Collins, from Reno, Nev., speaks during a clinic featuring Grammy Award-winning chamber ensemble Eighth Blackbird, composer Viet Cuong, and the United States Navy Band at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago. The Navy Band was featured in seven events during the conference, which hosts more than 18,000 music educators, students and musicians from more than 40 countries. (U.S. Navy photo by Master Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

