91st Air Refueling Squadron spreads Holiday cheer

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Kellogg, left, and 1st Lt. Lane Nunier, pilots assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, operate a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 21, 2022. The KC-135 has served as the core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. This unique asset enhances Air Mobility Command’s capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Cobin)

