    TAMC 68K Medical Laboratory Technician Graduation [Image 4 of 5]

    TAMC 68K Medical Laboratory Technician Graduation

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    68K Medical Laboratory Technician Graduation: Congratulations to PV2 Joel Alvarado-Morales, Pfc. Lilliana Irmischer, Pfc. Joel Praileau, and Pfc. Noah Thomas.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
