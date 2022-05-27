Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220527-F-SO188-1249 [Image 5 of 5]

    220527-F-SO188-1249

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dennis Hoffman          

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Kniefel, 921st Contingency Response Squadron and Contingency Response Element commander, hugs his daughter after spending 8 weeks supporting airlift operations in eastern Europe, May 27, 2022. Alongside partner nations and allies, the 621st CRE delivered security forces assistance cargo to operations in support of U.S. European Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)

