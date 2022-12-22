Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Forward returns home from 60-day counterdrug deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    USCGC Forward returns home from 60-day counterdrug deployment

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Ensign Olivia Anthony, a combat information center officer, assigned to USCGC Forward (WMEC 911) is hugged by her family at the cutter's return to home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Dec. 22, 2022. The Forward returned to port following a 60-day, counterdrug deployment in the central Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Forward returns home from 60-day counterdrug deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

