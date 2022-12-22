Ensign Olivia Anthony, a combat information center officer, assigned to USCGC Forward (WMEC 911) is hugged by her family at the cutter's return to home port in Portsmouth, Virginia, Dec. 22, 2022. The Forward returned to port following a 60-day, counterdrug deployment in the central Caribbean Sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kate Kilroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.22.2022 12:29 Photo ID: 7569518 VIRIN: 221222-N-NJ244-699 Resolution: 2268x4032 Size: 2.88 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Forward returns home from 60-day counterdrug deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kate Kilroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.