Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recruit Training Command celebrates Hanukkah [Image 1 of 6]

    Recruit Training Command celebrates Hanukkah

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits celebrate the third night of Hanukkah at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 12:16
    Photo ID: 7569507
    VIRIN: 221221-N-LN782-1007
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 636.14 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command celebrates Hanukkah [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Recruit Training Command celebrates Hanukkah
    Recruit Training Command celebrates Hanukkah
    Recruit Training Command celebrates Hanukkah
    Recruit Training Command celebrates Hanukkah
    Recruit Training Command celebrates Hanukkah
    Recruit Training Command celebrates Hanukkah

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC Hanukkah Recruits

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT