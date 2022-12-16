Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Intelligence Battalion relief and appointment ceremony 2022 [Image 7 of 7]

    1st Intelligence Battalion relief and appointment ceremony 2022

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney White 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sergio Rodriquez, the incoming sergeant major of 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, gives his remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 16, 2022. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Beau Brenneis, the outgoing sergeant major, relinquished his role of battalion sergeant major to Rodriquez. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 12:38
    Photo ID: 7569470
    VIRIN: 221216-M-HG547-1042
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.77 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Intelligence Battalion relief and appointment ceremony 2022 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Courtney White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    sergeant major
    Marines
    relief and appointment
    I MIG

