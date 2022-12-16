1st Intelligence Battalion relief and appointment ceremony 2022

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sergio Rodriquez, the incoming sergeant major of 1st Intelligence Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, gives his remarks during a relief and appointment ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Dec. 16, 2022. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Beau Brenneis, the outgoing sergeant major, relinquished his role of battalion sergeant major to Rodriquez. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Courtney G. White)

Date Taken: 12.16.2022