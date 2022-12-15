Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARCPB Represents Army Reserve in SANS Annual NetWars DoD Services Cup Cyber Competition

    ARCPB Represents Army Reserve in SANS Annual NetWars DoD Services Cup Cyber Competition

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Jevon Thomas 

    U.S. Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade

    1st Lt. Marcellus Williams, 1st Lt. Alvaro Garcia, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Juan Origel, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin Mak, and Sgt. 1st Class Phillip Sondgeroth setting up their stations as they prepare for the NetWars competition on Dec. 15, 2022, at Hilton Washington, Washington D.C.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 11:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARCPB Represents Army Reserve in SANS Annual NetWars DoD Services Cup Cyber Competition [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Jevon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ARCPB #sansinstitute #armycyber #armyreservecyber #army #armyreserve #reserve #netwars #servicecup

