    Canandaigua Senior Advisor Group meeting Dec. 20, 2022 [Image 14 of 14]

    Canandaigua Senior Advisor Group meeting Dec. 20, 2022

    CANANDAIGUA, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Members of the Senior Advisory Group for the Canandaigua VA Medical Center get the most up-to-date information about the various projects that are ongoing during a meeting at the medical center Dec. 20. The meeting was an opportunity for project partners and stakeholders to be briefed on the status of the project, discuss issues and provide support for the ongoing project.

    Date Taken: 12.20.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 09:30
    Photo ID: 7568976
    VIRIN: 221220-A-GI410-1035
    Resolution: 2000x3000
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: CANANDAIGUA, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Canandaigua Senior Advisor Group meeting Dec. 20, 2022 [Image 14 of 14], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Veterans
    Construction
    Canandaigua

