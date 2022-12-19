Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers in the SHARP Escape Room at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, December, 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    Soldiers in the SHARP Escape Room at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, December, 2022

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.19.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Guided by Sgt. 1st Class Trudy Tyson, sexual assault response coordinator, Area Support Group - Kuwait, Soldiers learn more about SHARP in an interactive, gamified environment. Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention is the US Army's program under the Defense Department's anti-sexual harassment and assault initiative, December 19, 2022.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.22.2022 07:50
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    TAGS

    SARC
    SHARP
    Training
    ASG-KU

