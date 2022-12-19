Soldiers in the SHARP Escape Room at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, December, 2022

Guided by Sgt. 1st Class Trudy Tyson, sexual assault response coordinator, Area Support Group - Kuwait, Soldiers learn more about SHARP in an interactive, gamified environment. Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention is the US Army's program under the Defense Department's anti-sexual harassment and assault initiative, December 19, 2022.

