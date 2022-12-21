Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNR EURAFCENT Sailors Process Holiday Mail [Image 9 of 9]

    CNR EURAFCENT Sailors Process Holiday Mail

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Haydn Smith 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    NAPLES, ITALY –– Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), right, releases a holiday package to a customer while volunteering at the base post office in Naples, Italy, Dec. 21, 2022. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
