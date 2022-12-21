CNR EURAFCENT Sailors Process Holiday Mail

NAPLES, ITALY –– Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), right, releases a holiday package to a customer while volunteering at the base post office in Naples, Italy, Dec. 21, 2022. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Haydn N. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 07:40
|Photo ID:
|7568771
|VIRIN:
|221221-N-HS181-1075
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
