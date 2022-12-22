A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Cpl. Elwin A. Ramirez of Lodi, California, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 22, 2022. Ramirez was assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, Abuja, Nigeria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2022 03:06
|Photo ID:
|7568471
|VIRIN:
|221222-F-UK538-1021
|Resolution:
|5563x3701
|Size:
|4.35 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Hometown:
|LODI, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Cpl. Elwin A. Ramirez honored in dignified transfer Dec. 22, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
