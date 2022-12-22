Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Cpl. Elwin A. Ramirez honored in dignified transfer Dec. 22

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Marine Corps carry team transfers the remains of Marine Cpl. Elwin A. Ramirez of Lodi, California, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 22, 2022. Ramirez was assigned to Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, Abuja, Nigeria. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Cpl. Elwin A. Ramirez honored in dignified transfer Dec. 22, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO featured photo

