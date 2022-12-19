Adaptability is Key: U.S. Navy Engineer reflects on upbringing, self-interests, and career

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Sucik (right), an Engineman, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Daulton Dallaman, an Electrician Mate, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, perform operational tests on the engine of a utility boat at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 19, 2022. Sucik, a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, joined the Navy in 2020 and has since become MCAS Iwakuni’s H&HS Blue Jacket of the Year for 2022, as well as a part-time musician who performs his music at different venues. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco)

