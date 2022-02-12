Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMC Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Induction ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

    TAMC Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Induction ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Twenty-six Soldiers from Tripler participated in a Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) induction ceremony at the TAMC Chapel. The ceremony is a time-honored tradition which welcoming newly promoted NCOs to the corps.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
