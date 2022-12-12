Lockheed Martin Fort Worth Texas Photo by Alexander H Groves
Colonel Bart Van Roo
Commander
115th Fighter Wing
22-15328
12_12_2022
AF Plant 4
F-35
JSF
Joint Strike Fighter
Charlotte Durham
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 13:13
|Photo ID:
|7567677
|VIRIN:
|221212-Z-F3866-003
|Resolution:
|2943x1803
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 115th FW gains firsthand knowledge during Lockheed Martin visit [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
115th FW gains firsthand knowledge during Lockheed Martin visit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT