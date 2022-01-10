Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    182nd Airlift Wing celebrates retiree classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 [Image 2 of 4]

    182nd Airlift Wing celebrates retiree classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    182nd Airlift Wing retirees, right, greet the incoming classes of retirees at the conclusion of the 75th anniversary wing retirement dinner in Peoria, Illinois, Oct. 1, 2022. The occasion marked the first retirement dinner celebrated since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 12:20
    Photo ID: 7567505
    VIRIN: 221001-Z-UY850-1370
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 182nd Airlift Wing celebrates retiree classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    182nd Airlift Wing celebrates retiree classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022
    182nd Airlift Wing celebrates retiree classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022
    182nd Airlift Wing celebrates retiree classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022
    182nd Airlift Wing celebrates retiree classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    retirees
    Air Force
    75th anniversary
    2022
    retirement dinner

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT