182nd Airlift Wing celebrates retiree classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022

182nd Airlift Wing retirees, right, greet the incoming classes of retirees at the conclusion of the 75th anniversary wing retirement dinner in Peoria, Illinois, Oct. 1, 2022. The occasion marked the first retirement dinner celebrated since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

