Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    548th DSSB Railhead Operations Training [Image 3 of 3]

    548th DSSB Railhead Operations Training

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division conduct railhead operations, Sep.7, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y. A Soldier's ability to safely and effectively transport equipment is critical to mission success.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 11:53
    Photo ID: 7567458
    VIRIN: 221221-A-LT474-612
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 433.3 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 548th DSSB Railhead Operations Training [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    548th DSSB Railhead Operations Training
    548th DSSB Railhead Operations Training
    548th DSSB Railhead Operations Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #10th Mountain Division
    #Fort Drum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT