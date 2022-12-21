548th DSSB Railhead Operations Training

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division conduct railhead operations, Sep.7, 2022, on Fort Drum, N.Y. A Soldier's ability to safely and effectively transport equipment is critical to mission success.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ethan Scofield)
