    Troop Support Army vets take warfighter support to the ‘track’

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.09.2022

    Photo by Mikia Muhammad 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Army retired Sgt. 1st Class Robert Pineda, left, a supervisory kitting and medical/surgical material planner in the Medical supply chain and Army retired Master Sgt. Jose Moraga, right, a customer account specialist on Clothing and Textiles’ Army recruit training center team completed the 38th Army Ten-Miler Race at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. October 9. Pineda and Moraga were amongst approximately 35,000 runners to participate in the event supporting the Army’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs.

