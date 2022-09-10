Troop Support Army vets take warfighter support to the ‘track’

Army retired Sgt. 1st Class Robert Pineda, left, a supervisory kitting and medical/surgical material planner in the Medical supply chain and Army retired Master Sgt. Jose Moraga, right, a customer account specialist on Clothing and Textiles’ Army recruit training center team completed the 38th Army Ten-Miler Race at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. October 9. Pineda and Moraga were amongst approximately 35,000 runners to participate in the event supporting the Army’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs.

