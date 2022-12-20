Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Haley Reinhart Visits JBSA-Lackland Dec. 20, 2022

    Haley Reinhart Visits JBSA-Lackland Dec. 20, 2022

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Thomas Coney 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    American singer and songwriter Haley Reinhart is greeted by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Archam, a military training instructor at 320th Training Squadron, as she arrives at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022. Reinhart, a finalist from season 10 of American Idol, visited Lackland to tour the U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training facilities before performing with U.S. Air Force Band of the West for their annual Holiday in Blue concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney).

