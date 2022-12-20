Haley Reinhart Visits JBSA-Lackland Dec. 20, 2022

American singer and songwriter Haley Reinhart is greeted by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Archam, a military training instructor at 320th Training Squadron, as she arrives at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022. Reinhart, a finalist from season 10 of American Idol, visited Lackland to tour the U.S. Air Force Basic Military Training facilities before performing with U.S. Air Force Band of the West for their annual Holiday in Blue concert at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio. (U.S. Air Force photo by Thomas Coney).

