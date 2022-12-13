CARAT Indonesia 2022 Sports Exhibition

SURABAYA, Indonesia (Dec. 13, 2022)— Sailors and Marines aboard USS Anchorage (LPD 23) participate in a sports exhibition with the Indonesian National Military-Naval Force (TNI-AL) during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT)/Marine Exercise (MAREX) Indonesia 2022 in Surabaya, Dec. 13. CARAT/MAREX Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United Sates designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Location: SURABAYA, ID