    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students [Image 17 of 31]

    GREYWOLF Troopers Visit Polish Students

    POLAND

    12.20.2022

    Photo by Pfc. David Dumas 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Greywolf Trooper, Spc. Christian Lobello, assigned to Bravo Company, 215th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, interacts with Polish students from Drawsko Pomorskie High School, Dec. 20, 2022. Events like these continue to strengthen the bond between the Polish community and the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. David Dumas)

