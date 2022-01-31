Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M240-B Maintenance Training

    M240-B Maintenance Training

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ian Carver 

    Commander, Navy Region Northwest

    SILVERDALE, WASH. (Jan. 31, 2022) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Daniel Ross II demonstrates how to properly inspect an M240-B machine gun to Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ryan Sonday (left) and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jonathan Bribiesca (right) as part of their routine equipment maintenance checks. Ross is a Navy Reserve Sailor who is currently assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MESRON) 11 at Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor in Silverdale, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:01
    Photo ID: 7566646
    VIRIN: 220131-N-XK513-038
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M240-B Maintenance Training, by PO1 Ian Carver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NPASE Midwest
    NPASE MW
    MESRON 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT