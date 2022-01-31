SILVERDALE, WASH. (Jan. 31, 2022) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Daniel Ross II demonstrates how to properly inspect an M240-B machine gun to Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ryan Sonday (left) and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jonathan Bribiesca (right) as part of their routine equipment maintenance checks. Ross is a Navy Reserve Sailor who is currently assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MESRON) 11 at Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor in Silverdale, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 01:01
|Photo ID:
|7566646
|VIRIN:
|220131-N-XK513-038
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, M240-B Maintenance Training, by PO1 Ian Carver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT