SILVERDALE, WASH. (Jan. 31, 2022) – Chief Gunner’s Mate Daniel Ross II demonstrates how to properly inspect an M240-B machine gun to Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Ryan Sonday (left) and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jonathan Bribiesca (right) as part of their routine equipment maintenance checks. Ross is a Navy Reserve Sailor who is currently assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MESRON) 11 at Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor in Silverdale, Wash. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ian Carver/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 01:01 Photo ID: 7566646 VIRIN: 220131-N-XK513-038 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.14 MB Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, M240-B Maintenance Training, by PO1 Ian Carver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.