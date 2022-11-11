Loading LCACs into USS Makin Island

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.11.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 11, 2022) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 load landing craft, air cushion aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), Nov. 11, 2022. Synchronizing the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps team multiplies the traditional influence of sea power by projecting landing forces ashore. The 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit is embarked with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship Makin Island and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Carl Matthew Ruppert)

