    KATUSA's Got Talent

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    12.14.2022

    Photo by Spc. Kianna Scott 

    USAG Humphreys

    Cpl. Sung Gu Jung, a Korean Augmentee To the U.S. Army (KATUSA) Soldier, plays Claude Debussy’s “Moonlight” during the KATUSA’s Got Talent show at the Flightline Tap Room, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Dec. 14, 2022. Jung is currently serving in 2nd Infantry Division on Camp Humphreys. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kianna Scott)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 22:27
    Photo ID: 7566588
    VIRIN: 221214-A-AU057-2013
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KATUSA's Got Talent, by SPC Kianna Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    Dancing
    Singing
    Music
    IMCOM-P

